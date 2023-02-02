Search

Defiant Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan arrested for the second time

Web Desk 09:22 AM | 2 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigators on early Thursday detained senior journalist and TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan, a strong critic of institutions and the incumbent coalition government.

Reports in local media claimed that the 47-year-old was taken into custody by FIA’s cybercrime wing from the Allama Iqbal International Airport, his counsel confirmed.

Khan’s counsel told said the cases filed against his client are not being disclosed yet, calling his arrest illegal and announcing to move court.

Initial reports suggest that the TV show host, who also appear on his YouTube channel, was stopped at the Lahore Airport when he was trying to travel to UAE.

A clip shared by the official handle of PTI shows the defiant politician in the custody of FIA.

The development comes hours after former minister Sheikh Rasheed was arrested from Rawalpindi in a late-night police raid.

Imran Riaz was first arrested in July last year after being booked in over a dozen cases. He was later released on bail by Lahore High Court.

More to follow...

