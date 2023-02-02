Earthquake shakes Quetta, other Balochistan cities

QUETTA – A strong earthquake jolted several Quetta and parts of Balochistan on early Thursday.
The magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 4.3, with the epicenter of the earthquake recorded some 46 kilometers northwest of Bela.
Tremors were also felt in other cities of the country's southwestern region of Balochistan including Lasbela. Residents come out of their houses out of fear. Meanwhile, no loss of life or property has so far been reported as of now.
The recent quake is said to be the fourth that hit Pakistan in 2023 as several Pakistani cities including Islamabad were jolted on Sunday.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.48
|269.23
|Euro
|EUR
|292.34
|292.94
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.8
|331.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
