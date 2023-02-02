Search

‘Daring’ Fawad Chaudhry again fires salvo at ECP in open show of defiance

10:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2023
Source: fawadchaudhryHussain/Facebook

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was granted bail on condition of not repeating any derogatory remarks against the constitutional institution, again lashed out at the country’s electoral watchdog.

Soon after his release from Adiala Jail, Chaudhry, a close aide of Imran Khan, fired salvo against the Election Commission of Pakistan officials while speaking with media outside the prison in Rawalpindi.

The outspoken politician justified his previous statements, saying it was not against the institution, but its functionaries, advising Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja to beat the hell out of the ECP secretary for getting the case registered against him.

Fawad, who was flanked by his close aides, said he stands by his statement and his intentions for not to rebuke institutions, saying he never had.

He continued saying that institutions and the masses need to be on the same page for the prosperity of Pakistan, and further ruled out of eliminating Imran Khan from mainstream politics.

Speaking further, the former information minister called on authorities to hold elections, and take the country out of its current economic and political quagmire.

Walks free from jail after bail in sedition case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was freed from the Adiala Jail on Wednesday after an Islamabad court approved his bail petition in a sedition case.

The former Minister was held from Lahore last week for allegedly inciting violence against ECP members and the chief election commissioner.

