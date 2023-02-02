Gold price increases by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,200 per tola to reach Rs207,200 on Thursday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs1,887 to settle at Rs177,641.
Yesterday, the South Asian country registered Rs3,500 per tola increase to close at Rs205,000. On Tuesday, the yellow metal witnessed highest single-day drop of Rs9,000 per tola as the rupee slightly recovered against the US dollar.
The surge in the gold rate comes as the demand increased after the investors moved towards the yellow metal as Pakistan’s headline inflation accelerated to a record high level in January amid food supply constraints and a significant surge in the price of petroleum products.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as its price surged by $33 to reach $1955 per ounce.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271.1
|271.6
|Euro
|EUR
|298.27
|298.87
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335.5
|336.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
