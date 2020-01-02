PM Imran explains reasons behind new NAB laws
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday revealed factors that pushed the government to amend the NAB rules, terming it essential to expedite the decision-making process at the level of bureacracy.
"Bringing new NAB Ordinance was a tough decision but it was taken to end fear among bureaucrats and issues of the business community," the premier was addressing the civil servants in Islamabad.
The bureaucrats of the country were not taking major decisions as they were afraid of being nabbed by the anti-graft watchdog, he said.
He added that procedural loopholes were plugged in the NAB rules through the latest amendments in order to end the fear of the civil servants.
The changes in the NAB laws have nothing to do with businesspersons unless they are involved in a case related to government departments, he said, adding that the business community did not come within the purview of the graft buster body.
He said that the NAB should not intervene in business dealings.
"Those who are criticising the government decision should give a read to the NAB Ordinance," he said.
- Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day today12:39 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
- Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British Junior Open11:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 months of FY19/20: FBR10:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major vaccay goals with ...05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019