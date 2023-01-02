Fazlur Rehman suspends all political activities as health deteriorates

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief and ruling alliance President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday suspended all political activities as his health deteriorated.

JUI's central leader and parliamentarian Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri revealed that doctors have advised his party head to take complete rest.

Without mentioning any time frame, Haideri added that Fazl’s political activities are canceled until further announcement.

He further revealed that Maulana earlier continued his interaction, ignoring the advice of his physicians, but now the doctors have strictly restrained his movement.

The aging politician remained busy in the last months as President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and played a pivotal role in Imran Khan's ouster. He continued meetings with Prime Minister, and other allies to chalk out strategies against the PTI chief in recent days.

Last year, the seasoned politician was shifted to Lahore hospital for a medical examination.