Zartaj Gul Wazir files complaint with Twitter against Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s account
Share
ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Zartaj Gul Wazir has asked Twitter to take action against an account run by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman over spreading false allegations against former prime minister Imran Khan.
The development comes after Rehman shared a video message on the microblogging site, condemning the PTI chairman for his remarks about an attack on controversial British writer of Indian origin Salman Rushdie.
In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Imran Khan termed the knife attack on Rushdie “terrible” and “sad” which could not be justified in the name of Islam.
Later, the PTI chief issued a clarification, saying the British newspaper took his comments out of context.
In his video message, the JUI-F chairman claimed that Zionist lobby and international media are openly supporting Imran Khan after his condemnation of attack on Rushdie.
He said that Imran Khan was being supported by the international media despite the fact he is booked under country’s antiterrorism laws.
Reacting to the allegations, Zartaj Gul Wazir has slammed Fazlur Rehman and also asked the social media company to take an action against his account.
Hello @Twitter @TwitterSupport @verified— Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) August 24, 2022
This account @MoulanaOfficial is promoting religious hatred & inciting violence against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI & levelling false allegations
Urgently require your attention, intervention @Declaracion @hrw @UN https://t.co/apvqgZebLD
“Hello @Twitter @TwitterSupport @verified This account @MoulanaOfficial is promoting religious hatred & inciting violence against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI & levelling false allegations,” she wrote on Twitter.
Wazir also sought intervention from International Human Rights Foundation and the United Nations.
'My views on Salman Rushdie are clear, just don't ... 10:11 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan first condemned the knife attack on Salman Rushdie, but ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Zartaj Gul Wazir files complaint with Twitter against Maulana Fazlur ...12:03 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
-
- Imran Khan gets bail in terror case10:50 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Saudi Crown Prince MBS unveils Rua Al Madinah project to facilitate ...10:45 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Meet the youngest pilot to fly around the world solo10:15 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look changed beyond recognition in new ...10:47 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Coke Studio singer Wahab Bugti rescued, assured of full support11:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Ali Zafar's fan travels from Karachi to Lahore to wish him birthday08:38 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022