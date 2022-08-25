Zartaj Gul Wazir files complaint with Twitter against Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s account

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Zartaj Gul Wazir has asked Twitter to take action against an account run by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman over spreading false allegations against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The development comes after Rehman shared a video message on the microblogging site, condemning the PTI chairman for his remarks about an attack on controversial British writer of Indian origin Salman Rushdie.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Imran Khan termed the knife attack on Rushdie “terrible” and “sad” which could not be justified in the name of Islam.

Later, the PTI chief issued a clarification, saying the British newspaper took his comments out of context.

In his video message, the JUI-F chairman claimed that Zionist lobby and international media are openly supporting Imran Khan after his condemnation of attack on Rushdie.

He said that Imran Khan was being supported by the international media despite the fact he is booked under country’s antiterrorism laws.

Reacting to the allegations, Zartaj Gul Wazir has slammed Fazlur Rehman and also asked the social media company to take an action against his account.

“Hello @Twitter @TwitterSupport @verified This account @MoulanaOfficial is promoting religious hatred & inciting violence against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI & levelling false allegations,” she wrote on Twitter.

Wazir also sought intervention from International Human Rights Foundation and the United Nations.