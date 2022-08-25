Pakistan likely to increase petrol prices by Rs20 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to increase the petroleum prices by Rs20 per litre from September 1.

According to the local media, the government will jack up the petrol prices in an attempt to revive the stalled $6 billion IMF bailout package.

As per the letter of intent (LoI) the government sent to the IMF, it had written that a sales tax has been imposed on petroleum products.

In order to fulfil the pre-requisites of the IMF, the federal government is likely to abolish the sales tax exemptions on petroleum products for the agricultural sector from September 1, the sources added.

The government has already removed subsidies from petroleum products in line with an IMF agreement, triggering a wave of inflation.

On August 17, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail confirmed that the government has sent the letter of intent (LoI) back to the IMF after fulfilling the pre-requisites, paving the way for the executive board’s meeting.

In his conversation with journalists, the finance minister said that the document — received on August 12 — was sent to the lender after his and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Acting Governor Murtaza Syed’s signatures.