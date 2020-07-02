Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’

KARACHI - Unilever Pakistan announced Glow & Lovely as the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand. This is the next step in the evolution of its skincare portfolio to a more inclusive vision of ‘Positive Beauty’.

Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition.

In 2019, the brand’s communication moved away from benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening, towards the glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance which are holistic measures of healthy skin. The brand has never been and is not a bleaching product.

The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones, which will be reflected in the rebranded product’s communications and messaging.