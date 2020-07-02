Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
Web Desk
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
Share

KARACHI - Unilever Pakistan announced Glow & Lovely as the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand. This is the next step in the evolution of its skincare portfolio to a more inclusive vision of ‘Positive Beauty’.

Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition. 

In 2019, the brand’s communication moved away from benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening, towards the glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance which are holistic measures of healthy skin. The brand has never been and is not a bleaching product.

The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones, which will be reflected in the rebranded product’s communications and messaging.

More From This Category
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus
01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Mehwish Hayat writes a heartwarming birthday wish ...
12:57 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Samra Raza Mir to release a new song soon
12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics partner sues Coty ...
12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
New York attorney general reaches $19m settlement ...
11:40 AM | 1 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr