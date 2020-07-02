Long, hard road ahead to beat COVID-19: WHO
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that countries that do not use every option available to them to tackle novel coronavirus pandemic likely to face a long, hard road ahead to beat the disease. 

While speaking at regular virtual press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the pandemic is still raging and countries needed to keep up their efforts in order to stay safe.

The WHO chief said we will never get tired of saying that the best way out of this pandemic is to take a comprehensive approach.

He said that flare-ups are to be expected as countries start to lift restrictions.

