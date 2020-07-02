PM Imran announces establishment of 15 national parks across the country
Web Desk
02:21 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
PM Imran announces establishment of 15 national parks across the country
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the establishment of 15 national parks in all the federating units as part of efforts to protect the nature.

Launching the ‘Protected Area Initiative’ in Islamabad today (Thursday), the premier said that guidelines will be given to the provinces to preserve these national parks, adding that this is a major initiative for our future generations.

He expressed satisfaction that all the provinces are participating in this initiative which will also provide job opportunities to the youth.

The Prime Minister pointed out that global warming and climate change pose serious threat to Pakistan. He said this is the reason we launched ten billion tree tsunami program to counter this threat. Protecting green areas and parks will also help in this endeavour.

Imran Khan directed the provinces to take the threat seriously and undertake the requisite steps for the protection of green areas.

Highlighting the potential of eco-tourism in the country, he said we are opening areas for tourism, however, he asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to frame by laws before opening the tourist spots.

More From This Category
Pakistan takes up suspension of PIA flights to ...
08:34 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
COAS satisfied over LEA’s coherent response for ...
12:05 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Suspected pilots’ scrutiny to be completed in ...
09:59 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
NAB court reserves decision on plea in Park Lane ...
09:49 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Shahid Afridi and family test negative for ...
08:37 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Stock Exchange sets up fund for attack ...
10:26 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr