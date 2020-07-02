PM Imran announces establishment of 15 national parks across the country

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the establishment of 15 national parks in all the federating units as part of efforts to protect the nature.

Launching the ‘Protected Area Initiative’ in Islamabad today (Thursday), the premier said that guidelines will be given to the provinces to preserve these national parks, adding that this is a major initiative for our future generations.

He expressed satisfaction that all the provinces are participating in this initiative which will also provide job opportunities to the youth.

The Prime Minister pointed out that global warming and climate change pose serious threat to Pakistan. He said this is the reason we launched ten billion tree tsunami program to counter this threat. Protecting green areas and parks will also help in this endeavour.

Imran Khan directed the provinces to take the threat seriously and undertake the requisite steps for the protection of green areas.

Highlighting the potential of eco-tourism in the country, he said we are opening areas for tourism, however, he asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to frame by laws before opening the tourist spots.