PACRA maintains entity, additional tier 1 TFC and TFC-II ratings of Soneri Bank
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
PACRA maintains entity, additional tier 1 TFC and TFC-II ratings of Soneri Bank
Share

KARACHI - Soneri Bank has maintained its market position in the industry while strengthening its overall risk

profile with a stable outlook.

Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited “PACRA” has accredited Soneri Bank with “AA-” (double A minus) for its long-term rating and “A1+” (single A one plus) for Bank’s short-term rating.

Soneri Bank has also maintained the rating of Unsecured, Sub-ordinated and Listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million at A+ (single A Plus) along with the rating of its Unsecured, Sub-ordinated, Listed, Perpetual and Non-cumulative Term Finance Certificates as Additional Tier 1 (‘ADT1’) Capital of PKR 4,000 million at A (Single A), all accredited by PACRA.

Soneri Bank with its network of over 300 plus Branches and ATMs continues to work towards the

financial betterment and will continue to value the patronage given by its customers.

More From This Category
Pakistan Stock Exchange sets up fund for attack ...
10:26 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
PACRA maintains entity, additional tier 1 TFC and ...
03:51 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Daraz Humqadam Program: Rs 8 Crore subsidy ...
03:33 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Honda raises prices of bikes in Pakistan
07:45 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Pakistan govt likely to revise petrol prices again
11:48 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Uber rolls out enhanced safety measures amid ...
09:05 PM | 30 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr