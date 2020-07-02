TECNO’s new TikTok Challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5celebrities revealed!
Share
The top-notch smartphone brand TECNO is giving its fans another chance to showcase their talent as the brand is coming up with an exciting TikTok challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5. The countdown has already begun, and only in 4 days house will be open for all the fans to share their passion and creativity.
The collaboration with TikTok will provide TECNO a maximum opportunity to connect with a larger audience entertainingly. The pictures of the famous celebs to broach the challenge has finally been revealed by the brand on their Official TECNO Facebook Page. The challenge is planned to be kicked off with three stunning divas from the industry, charismatic Sadia Khan, talented Hina Altaf, and sensational Yashma Gill.
Lately, the gestures are shown by Hina Altaf and Sadia Khan that is further challenged to the fans to replicate the gestures with their friends, and asked to share the images to win stirring gifts by TECNO!
Moreover, the upcoming TikTok challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5, invite fans to replicate the unique steps on a rhythmic beat and demonstrate their fandom for TECNO. The released portraits has already ignited even more excitement among TECNO admirers. It is anticipated that participation in the challenge and duet TikTok with involved celebrities will help you win all-new TECNO Spark 5 PRO.
So get ready to resonate your steps on joyful tone and to get your hands on stylish Spark 5 Pro (128GB ROM + 4GB RAM), equipped with amazing features like 6.6” Dot-in Display, powerful 5000 mAh battery and splendid 5 Cameras system technology.
To know more about the activity and to participate in the #GiveMe5WithSpark5 challenge stay tuned with TECNO’s official Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistan as something exciting is approaching.
-
- Lightning strike leaves at least 26 dead in India09:13 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan takes up suspension of PIA flights to EASA08:34 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
- COAS satisfied over LEA’s coherent response for peace in Karachi12:05 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
- India, China agree to cool down tension along LAC after Galwan clash10:58 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
- Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat writes a heartwarming birthday wish for filmmaker Uzma ...12:57 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Samra Raza Mir to release a new song soon12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020