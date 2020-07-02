TECNO’s new TikTok Challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5celebrities revealed!

11:51 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
TECNO's new TikTok Challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5celebrities revealed!
The top-notch smartphone brand TECNO is giving its fans another chance to showcase their talent as the brand is coming up with an exciting TikTok challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5. The countdown has already begun, and only in 4 days house will be open for all the fans to share their passion and creativity.

The collaboration with TikTok will provide TECNO a maximum opportunity to connect with a larger audience entertainingly. The pictures of the famous celebs to broach the challenge has finally been revealed by the brand on their Official TECNO Facebook Page. The challenge is planned to be kicked off with three stunning divas from the industry, charismatic Sadia Khan, talented Hina Altaf, and sensational Yashma Gill.

Lately, the gestures are shown by Hina Altaf and Sadia Khan that is further challenged to the fans to replicate the gestures with their friends, and asked to share the images to win stirring gifts by TECNO!

Moreover, the upcoming TikTok challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5, invite fans to replicate the unique steps on a rhythmic beat and demonstrate their fandom for TECNO. The released portraits has already ignited even more excitement among TECNO admirers. It is anticipated that participation in the challenge and duet TikTok with involved celebrities will help you win all-new TECNO Spark 5 PRO.

So get ready to resonate your steps on joyful tone and to get your hands on stylish Spark 5 Pro (128GB ROM + 4GB RAM), equipped with amazing features like 6.6” Dot-in Display, powerful 5000 mAh battery and splendid 5 Cameras system technology.

To know more about the activity and to participate in the #GiveMe5WithSpark5 challenge stay tuned with TECNO’s official Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistan as something exciting is approaching.

