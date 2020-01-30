TECNO to launch its first pop up camera soon

LAHORE - TECNO is all set to launch its first-ever pop-up selfie camera phone in March 2020. Upcoming model’s name and the price is not yet disclosed but it is confirmed that it will be from TECNO’s most popular CAMON series

This pop-up camera smartphone is expected to have a Quad camera set up on the back, giving a chance to enjoy the divine experience of high-quality image and is surely a treat for selfie addicts and camera lovers.

The upcoming Pop-up camera phone news is confirmed by the company's CEO, Creek Maa, “TECNO has many surprises to unbox in the year 2020 and the most anticipated Pop up camera phone is one of them. As a brand, we always promise to deliver our customers the best experience with the finest smartphones with updated high technology. We also believe TECNO’s new phone is aiming to compete in the premium sector versus dominating the mid-ranged pricing tier”.

TECNO pop up camera phone smartphone is rumoured to be equipped with an advanced processor, long battery time and great memory space.

Due to its finest features and pocket-friendly prices, Tecno is already stealing the attention of smartphone users. Spark Go, Spark 4 and Camon12 Air are some of the best-selling models of TECNO in 2019.