ISPR rejects Indian report of deploying additional troops along LoC in GB
Web Desk
12:03 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
ISPR rejects Indian report of deploying additional troops along LoC in GB
Share

RAWALPINDI - Director-General of Pakistan Military’s media wing has refuted Indian media report of deploying additional troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In a tweet today (Thursday), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), termed the news circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along LOC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by China as false, irresponsible and far from truth.

“No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan”, ISPR added.

More From This Category
Shahid Afridi and family test negative for ...
08:37 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Pakistan decides against selling off PIA’s ...
07:35 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
PM Imran announces establishment of 15 national ...
02:21 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Modi's fascist India killing innocent civilians ...
11:17 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
Pakistan calls upon UN to take note of rising HR ...
08:30 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
ISPR rejects Indian report of deploying ...
12:03 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr