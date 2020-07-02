ISPR rejects Indian report of deploying additional troops along LoC in GB

RAWALPINDI - Director-General of Pakistan Military’s media wing has refuted Indian media report of deploying additional troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In a tweet today (Thursday), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), termed the news circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along LOC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by China as false, irresponsible and far from truth.

...No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 2, 2020

