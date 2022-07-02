Bette Nash becomes the oldest and longest-serving flight attendant
Share
Bette Nash, a flight attendant of American Airlines, has been named the longest-serving and the oldest in the world.
The 86-year-old joined the profession in 1957 and has been working as an airline employee for six and half decades.
The octogenarian, who hailed from Virginia, started working as an Eastern Airlines flight attendant when flight tickets cost around $12, and passengers didn't have to make a reservation in advance.
Speaking with an international news outlet, Bette called her favorite part of flying over the years was greeting passengers as they board and deplane. She even called passengers ‘fascinating’, saying a lot of things have improved over the years, but there's one thing that stayed the same it’s the people.
.@ABCWorldNews: @GWR recognizes @AmericanAir flight attendant Bette Nash, 86, who is the oldest and longest-serving flight attendant in the world. #AmericaStrong pic.twitter.com/a1oGJ7SlrC— Ross Feinstein (@RossFeinstein) July 2, 2022
Bette says she likes taking the same route as she starts to recognize faces. I love being on the same flight all the time because I know travelers, she added.
She even flew with the former first lady of the US, and the wife of President John F. Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy.
Bette says she cannot consider retiring, as she has no plans to give up work any time soon. ‘As long as I have my health and I’m able, why not work. It’s still fun,’ she was quoted by a media outlet.
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Bette Nash becomes the oldest and longest-serving flight attendant09:07 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani-American lawyer Khizr Khan to receive top civil award in US08:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Sharmeen shares story of Indo-Pak partition scene she created for Ms ...08:16 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- England's Stuart Broad bowls the most expensive over in Test history07:54 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Sarah Khan shares stunning clicks from sister Aisha's dreamy ...05:49 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Ayesha Fazli finally breaks silence on Ali Zafar – Meesha Shafi ...07:11 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022