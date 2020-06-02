Facebook launches ‘Manage Activity’ to archive or delete past posts

Facebook, the famous social networking app, on Tuesday launched a new feature that will allow users to save or delete their old posts at one place.

The tech giant in a press release said that it want to make it easy for users to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect their personality.

“The archive feature is for content you no longer want others to see on Facebook, but that you still want to keep for yourself. For example, you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook,” read the official statement.

Manage Activity also allows users to move posts they no longer want to the trash. Posts sent to the trash will stay there for 30 days before being deleted unless the users choose to manually delete or restore them before then.

“This gives you some wiggle room in case you change your mind about deleting old posts”.

And to make it simpler to manage lots of posts at once, Manage Activity lets you view and manage your posts in bulk. We’ve also developed filters to help you sort and find what you’re looking for, like posts with specific people or from a specific date range.

Manage Activity will launch first on mobile, and will be available on desktop and Facebook Lite in the future.