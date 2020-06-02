Lockdown caused huge losses to tourism industry, says KP minister
Share
PESHAWAR – Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said on Tuesday the lockdown restrictions enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus inflicted millions of rupees worth of losses on tourism industry.
Shaukat Yousafzai told a private news channel that 2 million tourists had descended on tourism spots of Malakand and Mansehra last year.
He added tourism is a huge industry that rakes in millions of rupees in government revenue.
Shaukat Yousafzai said 80 per cent of the total industries in the province have reopened, underscoring that the only way to keep the deadly virus at bay is to follow preventive measures.
Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier announced the reopening of tourism industry.
- Pakistan sets up coronavirus testing laboratories to meet 30,000 ...03:11 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Raja Dahir vs Muhammad Bin Qasim02:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Let’s NOT Listen to So-Called Religious Leaders02:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Fake bank accounts scam: NAB summons Sindh CM on June 401:56 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Money laundering case: LHC grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif ...12:56 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no ...03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Shahroz Sabzwari responds to backlash regarding his second marriage ...01:06 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus12:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020