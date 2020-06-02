PM Imran orders comprehensive plan ensuring medical staff’s security
03:16 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
PM Imran orders comprehensive plan ensuring medical staff's security
ISLAMABAD – While taking notice of lack of safety measures for doctors and paramedical staff Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to devise a comprehensive plan ensuring safety of medical staff.

According to media reports, PM Imran Khan has sought a comprehensive plan from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure protection of medics.

It is pertinent to mention here that there is a feeling of insecurity among medical staff who expressed concerns after several doctors died and many contracted coronavirus while treating patients infected from the deadly virus.

According Health Department, 1,904 members of medical staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and as of May 28, about 17 healthcare professionals have lost their lives.

