09:16 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Indian forces kill another three young Kashmiri in fake encounters
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred three youth in Shopian district of the occupied Kashmir.

The young men were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that after failing to suppress the Kashmiris’ passion for freedom, India has resorted to cheap and immoral tactics of releasing fake letters in the name of Syed Ali Gilani to malign the movement.

APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the APHC has learnt from reliable sources that Indian secret agencies are about to release another forged and concocted letter attributed to Syed Ali Gilani.

He said  that besides defaming the freedom struggle, the aim of issuing such concocted letters is to develop confusion and uncertainty within the freedom parties associated with the APHC and bring them into disrepute.

The APHC spokesman said that India should remember that the whole Kashmiri nation is with the APHC and the Hurriyat would continue the struggle till it reaches its logical end by making the life of Syed Ali Gilani as their guide and role model.

