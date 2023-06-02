Search

Business

HBL inaugurates Islamic Prestige Lounge in Dolmen Mall Karachi

Web Desk 09:28 PM | 2 Jun, 2023
HBL inaugurates Islamic Prestige Lounge in Dolmen Mall Karachi
Source: ​Dr Najeeb Samie, member of the Board of Directors – HBL, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL accompanied by Dr Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani, Chairman Shariah Board – HBL inaugurates the 5th HBL Islamic Prestige Lounge located in Dolmen Mall, Karachi. Nadeem Riaz, Chairman & CEO - Dolmen Group along with valued clients and senior leaders of the Bank were also present at the inauguration. 

KARACHI - HBL inaugurated its 5th Islamic Prestige Lounge located in Dolmen Mall, Karachi. This is the 39th Prestige Lounge including an international lounge in Jumeirah, Dubai.

The prestige footprint is now spread across 17 cities, with plans to expand further. The inauguration of the lounge was done by Dr Najeeb Samie, a member of the Board of Directors – HBL, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL accompanied by Dr Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani, Chairman Shariah Board - HBL. Nadeem Riaz, Chairman & CEO - Dolmen Group along with valued clients and senior leaders of the Bank were also present at the inauguration. 

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive Islamic proposition offers Shariah-compliant banking solutions to our clients. The proposition includes seamless instant account opening with tailored solutions through dedicated digital & physical channels and portfolio managers.

The account offers personalized banking services to its clients including but not limited to instant world elite debit card issuance, dedicated conference rooms, and top-notch alliances. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high-visibility areas of key cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL Prestige is exclusively designed and tailored to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our high-net-worth clients across Pakistan. We are delighted to inaugurate our state-of-the-art HBL Islamic Prestige Lounge in Dolmen Mall, Karachi. The demand for Shariah-compliant solutions and services has seen a sharp increase, and this expansion highlights HBL Islamic Banking’s commitment to supporting our clients’ strategic needs. We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of ‘With you, in what you value’.”

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

HBL launches Digital Invoicing, an online payment solution to support entrepreneurs, freelancers

12:10 PM | 4 May, 2023

HBL’s Q1’23 profit rises to Rs 21.5 billion, setting new benchmarks in challenging times

03:40 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

HBL signs agreement for Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme

01:45 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Electricity prices go up for Karachi Electric consumers

07:28 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

HBL delivers profit of Rs 77 billion in 2022, up 24% YoY, with enhanced focus and commitment to clients

02:07 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Karachi markets, shopping malls to close down by 8:30pm under new energy saving plan

01:42 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

HBL inaugurates Islamic Prestige Lounge in Dolmen Mall Karachi

09:28 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 2, 2023

09:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 299 302
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 79 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.25 766.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.26 40.66
Danish Krone DKK 41.04 41.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.17 936.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.79 174.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.96 748.96
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.04 317.54
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – June 2, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 229,000 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan Complete Biography | Family | Age | Father & Wife

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: