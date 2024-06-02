Search

Indian police finally find 'Pakistan connection' in murder attempt on Salman Khan

11:26 PM | 2 Jun, 2024
Indian police finally find 'Pakistan connection' in murder attempt on Salman Khan
Navi Mumbai Police arrested four individuals from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang for planning an attack on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel.

According to a report, the gang planned to obtain weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier to target Khan. An FIR has been registered against over 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar. Further investigation is ongoing, according to Navi Mumbai Police.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan. Ajay Kashyap reportedly conducted reconnaissance of Salman Khan's house and farmhouse. The plot involved a Pakistani contact named Dogar, who was asked to supply weapons like AK-47s via video call.

Navi Mumbai Police disclosed that about 60 to 70 members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs, from various locations including Mumbai, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Gujarat, were monitoring Salman Khan. The plan included using minors to attack Khan and escaping to Sri Lanka by boat from Kanyakumari.

On Monday, two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested in Rajpura, as informed by Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma to PTI. The suspects, identified as Harjinder Singh alias Laadi and Subir Singh alias Subi, hail from Zirakpur in Punjab's SAS Nagar district. Both have criminal records, with Laadi involved in six cases related to murder, extortion, and arms offenses, while Subi has two criminal cases against him.

Laadi was involved in the 2017 murder of Meet Bouncer in Panchkula and had been out on bail since September 2020. Police found 15 live cartridges and three pistols in their possession. The SSP stated that the accused were connected to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, an aide of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, who had ordered two target killings.

Recently, Raipur police arrested four shooters from the Aman Sahu gang in connection with an April 14 firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments. The suspects were captured in Rajasthan and Jharkhand based on intelligence inputs and were reportedly operating under the direction of Mayank Singh, a mastermind based in Malaysia associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu.

