NAB summons dead person for interrogation in corruption case

SUKKUR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued notice to the deceased brother of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khursheed Shah in a corruption case for interrogation.

Local media report say Ali Nawaz Shah, who passed away eight years ago, has been summoned on March 3 in the Shah Spinning Mills case registered against Khursheed.

A joint investigation team, headed by NAB Multan DG Atiqur Rehman, has also issued a call up letter to the PPP leader, who is already in the custody of the anti-graft watchdog. NAB has already filed an asset beyond means reference involving Rs1.3 billion misappropriation against the members of the National Assembly.

Earlier, the NAB Sukkur had summoned another dead person Abdul Fatah Indhar.