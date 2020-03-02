NAB summons dead person for interrogation in corruption case
Web Desk
12:04 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
NAB summons dead person for interrogation in corruption case
Share

SUKKUR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued notice to the deceased brother of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khursheed Shah in a corruption case for interrogation. 

Local media report say Ali Nawaz Shah, who passed away eight years ago, has been summoned on March 3 in the Shah Spinning Mills case registered against Khursheed. 

A joint investigation team, headed by NAB Multan DG Atiqur Rehman, has also issued a call up letter to the PPP leader, who is already in the custody of the anti-graft watchdog. NAB has already filed an asset beyond means reference involving Rs1.3 billion misappropriation against the members of the National Assembly. 

Earlier, the NAB Sukkur had summoned another dead person Abdul Fatah Indhar.

More From This Category
Hindu yatris 'forced by Indian agencies to give ...
09:02 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
Usmanullah Khan: Body of late Olympian boxer ...
08:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
Fifth case of Coronavirus confirmed in Pakistan
08:15 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
UK Post-Brexit recruitment of 150,000 Pak ...
05:19 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Pakistan to mark World Wildlife Day for ...
05:14 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
OIC envoy for Jammu, Kashmir arrives in Pakistan ...
01:54 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How the Best Lipstick Brands Could Be “Not So Best”
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr