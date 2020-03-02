PHC issues directives for employees to control spread of Coronavirus
12:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued directives for government employees working across the province to control the spread of deadly Coronavirus.
According to media details, the court barred employees from shaking hands and hugging each other and also suspended “biometric attendance system.
The court also ordered the workers suffering from cough, fever and flu to ensure the use of mask.
The move from PHC came after four confirmed cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country.
Pakistan has also closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to stop the Coronavirus epidemic.
