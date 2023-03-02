Search

COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss national security

05:51 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss national security
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on professional matters of the Pakistan Army and national and regional security.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The CJCSC and premier exchanged views on overall security situation in the country and professional matters of Pakistan’s armed forces during the meeting at the Prime Minister’s House.

Earlier this month, General Asim Munir and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Nadeem Anjum called on the premier at the PM house to review the National Action Plan. The meeting came after the Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul where Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and ISI chief Lt. Gen Nadeem Anjum held meetings with top Afghan officials to discuss security-related matters.

