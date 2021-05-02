Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-02-Updated 10:00 AM
09:38 AM | 2 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|153.60
|154.50
|Euro
|EUR
|185
|187
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|212
|215
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.50
|42
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50
|41
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.50
|119.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|122.50
|124.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113.50
|115.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-02-Updated 10:00 ...09:38 AM | 2 May, 2021
- Pakistan reports 4,414 new coronavirus cases, death toll crosses ...09:36 AM | 2 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 May 202109:06 AM | 2 May, 2021
-
- T20 World Cup could be moved out of India as COVID-19 crisis worsens11:10 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Sajal Aly shares pictures from sister Saboor’s engagement10:33 PM | 1 May, 2021
- 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot turns 3609:48 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Indian couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for ...07:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021