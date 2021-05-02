Pakistan-born professor appointed Pro-VC of Cambridge University
06:42 PM | 2 May, 2021
Pakistan-born professor appointed Pro-VC of Cambridge University
LONDON – Dr Kamal Munir, a Pakistan-born professor, has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. 

According to British media, Dr Munir was appointed for three years, while his tenure will start from October 1, 2021.

Dr Munir has been associated with the varsity's Judge Business School for the last 20 years.

According to Dr Munir's LinkedIn bio, he is also a visiting professor in economic sociology at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Pakistan. 

From 2015 to 2016, he served as the dean of humanities and social sciences at LUMS.

