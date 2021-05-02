Pakistan-born professor appointed Pro-VC of Cambridge University
06:42 PM | 2 May, 2021
Share
LONDON – Dr Kamal Munir, a Pakistan-born professor, has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.
According to British media, Dr Munir was appointed for three years, while his tenure will start from October 1, 2021.
Dr Munir has been associated with the varsity's Judge Business School for the last 20 years.
According to Dr Munir's LinkedIn bio, he is also a visiting professor in economic sociology at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Pakistan.
From 2015 to 2016, he served as the dean of humanities and social sciences at LUMS.
- Pakistani sailor sneaks into Australia in COVID-19 quarantine breach07:23 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Pakistan-born professor appointed Pro-VC of Cambridge University06:42 PM | 2 May, 2021
- All brick kilns in Punjab converted to zig-zag technology to reduce ...06:14 PM | 2 May, 2021
-
- Pakistan bans inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan, Iran05:30 PM | 2 May, 2021
Netizens roast Aamir Liaquat for making fun of Fahad Mustafa on Ramadan show (VIDEO)
04:34 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Anoushey Ashraf dances with niece, video goes viral02:43 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting their first child?12:16 PM | 2 May, 2021
-
-
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021