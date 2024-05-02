ICC releases official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the official anthem for the T20 World Cup 2024, titled "Out of this World."
The anthem, composed by Michael Tano Montano, was launched alongside a music video featuring prominent figures such as the eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, cricket star Chris Gayle, Ali Khan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and other Caribbean personalities.
The anthem, sung by Grammy Award-winning vocalist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes, sets the stage for the upcoming tournament scheduled to commence from June 2 in the United States and the West Indies. With just 30 days left until the tournament kicks off, anticipation is building among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.
The ICC has also released the official anthem on social media platforms, featuring a diverse array of athletes including Chris Gayle, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Stephanie Taylor, and Usain Bolt.
Twenty teams will participate in the tournament, divided into five groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight round, where they will compete for a spot in the semi-finals. The finalists will battle it out on June 29 for the coveted title.
Notably, a high-stakes match between Pakistan and India is scheduled for June 9 in New York, with both teams competing in Group A.
T20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies, with teams finalizing their squads for the prestigious event. While several teams have announced their squads, Pakistan is yet to unveil its squad for the T20 World Cup.
As excitement builds for the T20 World Cup 2024, cricket fans await thrilling matches and memorable moments, with the official anthem "Out of this World" capturing the spirit and anticipation of the tournament.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
