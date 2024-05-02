ICC releases official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the official anthem for the T20 World Cup 2024, titled "Out of this World."

The anthem, composed by Michael Tano Montano, was launched alongside a music video featuring prominent figures such as the eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, cricket star Chris Gayle, Ali Khan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and other Caribbean personalities.

The anthem, sung by Grammy Award-winning vocalist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes, sets the stage for the upcoming tournament scheduled to commence from June 2 in the United States and the West Indies. With just 30 days left until the tournament kicks off, anticipation is building among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The ICC has also released the official anthem on social media platforms, featuring a diverse array of athletes including Chris Gayle, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Stephanie Taylor, and Usain Bolt.

Twenty teams will participate in the tournament, divided into five groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight round, where they will compete for a spot in the semi-finals. The finalists will battle it out on June 29 for the coveted title.

Notably, a high-stakes match between Pakistan and India is scheduled for June 9 in New York, with both teams competing in Group A.

T20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies, with teams finalizing their squads for the prestigious event. While several teams have announced their squads, Pakistan is yet to unveil its squad for the T20 World Cup.

As excitement builds for the T20 World Cup 2024, cricket fans await thrilling matches and memorable moments, with the official anthem "Out of this World" capturing the spirit and anticipation of the tournament.