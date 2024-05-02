IHC delays verdict on Bushra Bibi’s transfer request

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has deferred its decision on a plea submitted by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the co-founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), requesting a transfer from Bani Gala Sub Jail to Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi's legal representative, Usman Riaz Gul, contended that the Chief Commissioner's order relocating her to Bani Gala lacked legality and should be voided. He asserted that the transfer occurred without her consent, infringing upon her rights.

In response, the government's counsel argued that Bushra Bibi's relocation to Bani Gala was necessitated by security concerns at Adiala Jail. However, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb expressed doubts, questioning the legality of converting a prisoner's property into a detention facility without their approval.

The judge also hinted at possible hidden motives behind the decision to house Bushra Bibi in Bani Gala.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court withheld its decision, which is anticipated to be announced imminently. The ruling will determine Bushra Bibi's future and could have ramifications for the current political scenario in Pakistan.