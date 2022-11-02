Chinese President Xi accepts PM Shehbaz Sharif's invitation to visit Pakistan

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted the invitation made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Pakistan at an early date.

He accepted the invitation during a meeting with the Pakistani premier, who visited China on an official visit, at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Wednesday.

According to a joint statement, President Xi has assured that his country will continue to extend support to Pakistan for sustainable economic development and harness its potential as a geo-economic hub.

He also announced an additional assistance package of 500 million RMB for Pakistan's post flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries that has withstood the test of time. It was noted that the two nations have stood firmly side by side, in realizing their shared vision of peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The two leaders discussed cooperation across a range of issues including defense, trade and investment, agriculture, health, education, green energy, science and technology and disaster preparedness.

They expressed their mutual commitment to the CPEC. They highlighted that CPEC's high quality development would further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

In this regard, the two leaders agreed that as a project of strategic importance, both sides would make joint efforts for launching ML-1 as an early harvest project under the CPEC framework. They also acknowledged the need for a mass transit project in Karachi and agreed to finalize all formalities for early launching of Karachi Circular Railway.

The two leaders appreciated the signing of a number of agreements covering broad range of bilateral cooperation during the visit.

Reaffirming Pakistan's unique historic ties with China and salience of bilateral friendship for regional peace and stability, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly reaffirmed that Pakistan-China friendship enjoyed complete consensus across the political spectrum in Pakistan and is a model of inter-state relations.

Paying tribute to President Xi's leadership for China's prosperity and his vision for strengthening of bilateral cooperation, the premier said Pakistan drew inspiration from China's socio-economic development and national resolve to country's progress and prosperity.

The two leaders also discussed key issues pertaining to region including the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Afghanistan. They acknowledged that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would promote regional security and economic development. They agreed that CPEC's extension to Afghanistan would strengthen regional connectivity initiatives.

President Xi Jinping and PM Shehbaz Sharif exchanged views on the rapid transformation in the international environment, which had exacerbated economic challenges for developing countries. They affirmed their shared belief in dialogue and cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit as critical for global peace and prosperity.

They agreed that contemporary challenges like climate change, health pandemic and growing inequalities needed unqualified cooperation among states, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. There was complete unanimity of views between the two leaders.

The premier thanked China's invaluable assistance to Pakistan's relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastation caused by super floods in the country.

Sharif has left for Pakistan after concluding his two-day official visit to China. Senior officials of China and Pakistan Embassy saw off the Prime Minister at Beijing Capital International Airport.