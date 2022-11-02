T20 World Cup: Pakistan suffer Fakhar Zaman blow ahead of must-win clash against South Africa

SYDNEY – Out of form Pakistani squad has suffered another blow ahead of the must-win clash against South Africa as top-order batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out from the next fixture.

PCB officials and the chief medical officer revealed that the knee injury of a former Navy serviceman worsened and the management was aware of the risks of including him in the squad.

After his exit from the upcoming clash against South Africa, Fakhar’s appearance in the upcoming games also remains uncertain.

As management is looking for a replacement for the left-hand batter, PCB medical officer said the scans showed no new injury however, the player doesn’t feel 100 percent. He added that injuries take time to fully recover.

The former Pakistani suffered a knee injury while fielding during the Asia Cup final last Sunday against Sri Lanka and missed the home series against England.

Meanwhile, Babar-led Team Green was supposed to perform well in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup but the squad is on verge of an early exit.

Pakistan only got a win over the Netherlands in their third Super 12 match on Sunday, after getting defeated by arch-rival India and even Zimbabwe.