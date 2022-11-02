ZIMvNED: Zimbabwe knocked out of T20 World Cup after losing to Netherlands
Share
ADELAIDE – Netherlands on Wednesday beat Zimbabwe by five wickets, shattering their dreams to advance in T20 World Cup.
The Netherlands chased a target of 118 runs in the 18th over of the Super 12 Stage fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
A good performance from Netherlands to seal a victory against Zimbabwe in Adelaide 👏#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvNED | 📝: https://t.co/wGbASDnUsj pic.twitter.com/PRq9lAxdDi— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022
The African side was earlier bowled out for 117 in 19.2 overs, with some fantastic bowling by the Dutch. Pakistani-Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza slammed 40 runs off 24 balls, including three boundaries and three sixers.
Paul van Meekeren got three scalps, Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede bagged two dismissals each.
Zimbabwe skipper Ervine earlier opted to bat first against the Netherlands in Match 22 of the Super 12 fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, on Wednesday.
The African side is vying to advance to the next round after seeing a dip in form lately. Earlier, Zimbabwe secured a pulsating one-run upset win in yet another final-ball thriller against Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands are also on the verge of being knocked out of the cricket carnival however they are looking to end their campaign on a high note.
Toss update from Adelaide 🏏— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 2, 2022
Zimbabwe have opted to bat against Netherlands in Match 22 of Super 12.#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvNED | 📝: https://t.co/YYZiU8BZwC pic.twitter.com/oAtgTmToeQ
Squads
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten
ENGvNZ: England beat New Zealand in T20 World Cup ... 08:30 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
BRISBANE – England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in the T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at The Gabba, Brisbane on ...
Matches Summary
- Xi Jinping affirms China’s commitment to invest in Pakistan despite ...03:10 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra in talks to headline upcoming Bollywood projects02:53 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest grossing Indian movie of ...02:32 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Tiger Shroff injures foot during film shoot02:06 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- ICC T20l Rankings: India’s Suryakumar dethrones Pakistan’s Rizwan ...01:44 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan's largest contemporary art forum 'Karachi Biennale' kicks off12:15 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Film festival in Saudi Arabia to open with Jemima Goldsmith's ...11:40 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- Abdullah Qureshi performs Umrah12:45 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022