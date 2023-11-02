Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates here

Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.

The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 November 2023