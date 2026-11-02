TikToker Mr Patlu Arrested in Islamabad Police Raid: reports

ISLAMABAD – Police in capital city reportedly arrested TikToker Ansar, aka Mr Patlu, during a raid in Islamabad’s Gulberg area, according to unofficial sources.
Sources said the social media personality was taken into custody days after deadly stampede. The exact circumstances surrounding the reported arrest, remain unclear so far.
So far, there is no confirmation from police or any other law enforcement agencies.
The action occured after deadly crush at Faraz Cricket Ground on Daska Road, where crowds gathered for wedding celebrations and an advertised prize draw. Mr Patlu’s team promoted giveaways including a car, 50 motorcycles and other gifts. The victims were identified as Aqeel and Rehan, with the latter dying after being transferred to Lahore for treatment.
Social media advertisements drew a large crowd to the venue. An announcement over loudspeakers asking attendees to enter the ground simultaneously triggered the stampede. Police said organisers breached permission conditions and safety procedures. The disorder also disrupted traffic on the Daska–Sialkot road, with damage to property reported. Police subsequently seized the car and 50 motorcycles intended for the draw.
A case was registered at Motra Police Station against nine named suspects and approximately 40–45 unidentified security guards. Those named reportedly included Mr Patlu, his brother Kashif Bashir, venue owner Shahid Javed, Daniyal Munir, Munir Ahmed, Mohsin Ali, Irshad Ali, Abdullah Mehdi and Zohaib Mansha. The case was lodged on the complaint of the station house officer.
The reported FIR provisions include Section 322, 188, 148, 149, 431, 440, 109 and Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.
Mr Patlu has denied responsibility in a video statement, claiming he was not at the venue when the stampede occurred.
Mr Patlu breaks down in Tears, accusing ‘Powerful persons’ of abandoning him after Wedding Stampede