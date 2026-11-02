E-Challan Defaulters in Lahore face Double Penalties, Court Proceedings

LAHORE – e-challan left unpaid can bring unwanted trouble for residents of Lahore, as defaulters to face doubled penalties after 10 days and court proceedings, as authorities move to tackle backlog of nearly 8Lac pending challans and seized documents.

Traffic authorities initiated legal action against defaulters, while traffic personnel have been assigned to courts across the city to assist judicial officials with fine recovery.

Under the latest announcement, motorists have 10 days to pay digital challan before the penalty doubles. Unpaid cases are then referred to courts, with summons to follow for those who disregard payment notices.

Authorities urged motorists to clear their dues and retrieve seized documents through the prescribed process, warning that ignoring court summons could lead to further legal action. The mounting penalties reportedly left many motorists reluctant to approach courts to reclaim their documents. Some have instead obtained duplicate CNICs and driving licences, leaving the original documents uncollected and their fines unsettled.

The nearly 800,000 figure shows backlog involving pending digital challans and retained documents. It does not represent the total number of vehicles with unpaid camera-generated e-challans.

The latest action extends enforcement campaign led by Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Abdul Raheem Shirazi against motorists with outstanding traffic penalties. Previous operations have included roadside inspections and vehicle impoundments, targeting repeat offenders, motorists with substantial unpaid fines and government vehicles. Reported cases have ranged from hundreds of challans linked to a single vehicle to thousands of vehicles registered under one individual’s name.

Authorities also pursued closer coordination between traffic enforcement systems, Punjab Safe Cities Authority infrastructure, automatic number plate recognition cameras, Police Khidmat Markaz facilities and driving licence services.

Separate reports during mid-to-late 2026 placed the number of vehicles carrying unpaid e-challans at approximately 2.9 million. That estimate covered a broader category and is distinct from the nearly 800,000 backlog cited in the latest digital challan reports.