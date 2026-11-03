Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Per Tola Gold Price – 3 November 2026

KARACHI (Daily Pakistan) – Gold prices in Pakistan remained around Rs412,000 per tola amid renewed strength in the international bullion market.

On November 3, 2026, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,400 per tola, reaching Rs412,136 against the previous rate of Rs409,736. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a notable increase of Rs2,058, taking the new rate to Rs353,340.

New Gold Price

Gold Latest Price 24K Gold Per Tola Rs412,136 24K Gold Per 10 Grams Rs353,340 International Gold $3,896

The increase has partially reversed the downward trend witnessed during the closing sessions of October, when gold prices declined significantly.

Latest 22K, 21K and 18K Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs376,933 Rs359,800 Rs308,400 Per Gram Rs32,316 Rs30,847 Rs26,441 Per 10 Grams Rs323,162 Rs308,473 Rs264,405 Per Ounce Rs915,948 Rs874,314 Rs749,412

Important: These are reported figures, and the purity-based rates do not fully reconcile with the quoted 24K benchmark. Buyers should confirm the latest rates with their local bullion associations or jewellers before making transactions.

Jewellery prices may also include additional making charges, wastage costs and retailer margins, meaning the final purchase price can exceed the basic gold value.

International Gold Prices Jump by $24 Per Ounce

The latest recovery in Pakistan comes as international gold prices also moved higher, providing fresh support to domestic bullion markets.

Gold gained $24 per ounce in the international market, taking its reported price to $3,896 from $3,872.

International price fluctuations play a major role in determining Pakistan’s gold rates. Changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can further influence the price paid by local consumers.

A stronger international gold market can therefore make the precious metal more expensive in Pakistan even when domestic demand remains relatively stable.

Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar

City / Category Reported Rate Lahore — Piece Rs410,500 / Rs409,800 Lahore — Pathoor Rs405,500 / Rs403,500 Karachi — Selling Price Rs411,500 Peshawar — Selling Price Rs422,500 1kg Gold Bar — Reported Selling Figure Rs5,400

The Lahore figures are presented as paired market quotations, although their buying and selling designations were not specified in the supplied data.

The reported Rs5,400 figure associated with a one-kilogram gold bar is also unclear and should not be treated as the full bar price without further confirmation.

Pakistan’s bullion market witnessed considerable volatility during the closing days of October, when gold prices fell sharply from earlier levels. Kast month, the price of 24-karat gold dropped to Rs409,736 per tola after a decline of Rs10,800 in a single session.