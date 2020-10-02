Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, says PM Imran Khan
Share
Not long ago, the Prime minister of Pakistan suggested the nation to watch the phenomenally popular Turkish television series called Dirilis: Ertugrul. He wanted the youth to enlighten themselves with the golden era of Islam.
Now, the premier has once again expressed his admiration for the hit drama and shared how it has beat the success of Hollywood and Bollywood content in Pakistan.
In a recent Tweet, the PM said, “I warned against copying the west and Bollywood alike but people said this is what the public wants to watch. Ertugrul is also one of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity.”
I warned against copying the West & Bollywood alike but people said this is what the public wants to watch. Etrugul is also 1 of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity.#PMIKatSamaa— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 1, 2020
Ertuğrul has taken Pakistan by storm and the love for it continues to grow everyday.
Recently, the show earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best dramatic work to date.
The drama has gripped Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values as it depicts how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Empire.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- FIA officer suspended over a tweet12:10 AM | 3 Oct, 2020
- Islamabad colleges get gyms to promote healthy activities among ...11:09 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Pakistani court increases fine on smoke-emitting vehicles ten times10:43 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan reopens Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for local, Indian ...09:32 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- National T20 Cup — KPK defeat Balochistan by eight wickets08:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, says PM Imran Khan03:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Emilia Clarke opens up about filming ‘Game of Thrones’ after ...02:28 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Trump, Melania just announced testing positive for COVID-19 and ...01:08 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020