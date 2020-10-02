Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, says PM Imran Khan

Not long ago, the Prime minister of Pakistan suggested the nation to watch the phenomenally popular Turkish television series called Dirilis: Ertugrul. He wanted the youth to enlighten themselves with the golden era of Islam.

Now, the premier has once again expressed his admiration for the hit drama and shared how it has beat the success of Hollywood and Bollywood content in Pakistan.

In a recent Tweet, the PM said, “I warned against copying the west and Bollywood alike but people said this is what the public wants to watch. Ertugrul is also one of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity.”

Ertuğrul has taken Pakistan by storm and the love for it continues to grow everyday.

Recently, the show earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best dramatic work to date.

The drama has gripped Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values as it depicts how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Empire.

