TECNO’s third quarter sales for 2020 goes up with Spark 6

LAHORE - TECNO Mobile Pakistan, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand, is known to bring up innovative campaigns for its products. TECNO has recently launched its Hero phone Spark 6 – a mid-range phone, and it’s much-awaited sponsored short action film ‘Real Hero’. Once again it has successfully hooked the smartphone consumers with its record-breaking 2020 sales graph shifting up by more than 45%.

TECNO has made the fastest ramp-ups in the Pakistani smartphone market with this sale record. The main reason for the success of the Spark 6 campaign is the “Real Hero” short action film. Starring the pride of performance award holder, Ali Zafar, the film gained profuse praise and appreciation from the audience. The film was premiered at the launch of Spark 6 and the sales prove how much love Spark 6 received from the fans.

TECNO Spark 6 comes with 6 upgraded features including G70 processor, audio sharing and the amazing 2K Video Beauty feature. Other features include 16 MP Al quad Back Camera + 8 MP Al Selfie camera, a remarkable 6.8'' HD dot –notch display and a spacious memory (4+64GB).

“TECNO is very grateful to its fans and customers for their continuous love and support. Receiving record-breaking sales of more than 45% in our third quarter is just beyond words.” General Manager of TECNO, Creek Ma said while expressing his gratitude, “ ‘Real Hero’ was a great risk as this is the first time any smartphone brand sponsored a film in Pakistan, but we did it. It was an amazing experience to work with Ali Zafar and Asad ul Haq for this unique project and we are thrilled by the response of our fans and customers.”

TECNO has set bars very high for its competitors. Fans and customers are now all waiting for what TECNO shall bring more for them in future.