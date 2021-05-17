#JusticeForZuhaMalik trends after Tiktoker shares videos of torture by relatives
Share
TikTok star Zuha Malik is adored by the audience for her impressive videos and has gained quite a fan following on social media.
Recently, Malik took to Instagram to share some disturbing videos while narrating a traumatic event about getting beaten up by her relatives. The entire fiasco stems from a tiff between the relatives over her mother's inherited property that her maternal uncle and cousins wanted to take over.
In the videos Zuha shared, few men can be seen forcefully entering the house as they make a mess inside the house quite violently.
View this post on Instagram
The TikTok star maintains that not only they destroyed their household items and threatened her family, they also tried to forcefully get the women's signatures on the property papers. Despite calling the police and screaming for help, no one came to the rescue and turned a blind eye to their plight.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the videos were posted, the news spread like wildfire on the internet and the hashtag #JusticeForZuhaMalik started trending.
Netizens also stepped forward as they condemned the injustice and explicitly highlighted that violation of privacy over any kind of bone of contention is unacceptable. Some demanded that legal action should be taken as soon as possible so that justice is served.
Zuha Malik has 56.4k follower on TikTok while she has 64k followers on her Instagram account.
TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in ... 10:52 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – At least four people including two TikTok influencers lost their lives as unknown attackers opened fire ...
-
- realme 8 Pro comes as the Super-fast Charging Phone from the brand06:09 PM | 17 May, 2021
- PM Imran, Malaysia’s Mahathir for urgent steps to halt Israeli ...05:56 PM | 17 May, 2021
-
- Serena Agha appointed as PCB’s first HR director05:31 PM | 17 May, 2021
-
- Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured boyfriend Vicky ...04:14 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Is Tuba Aamir getting divorce from Dr Aamir Liaquat?03:17 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021