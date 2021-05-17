JusticeForZuhaMalik trends after Tiktoker shares videos of torture by relatives

TikTok star Zuha Malik is adored by the audience for her impressive videos and has gained quite a fan following on social media.

Recently, Malik took to Instagram to share some disturbing videos while narrating a traumatic event about getting beaten up by her relatives. The entire fiasco stems from a tiff between the relatives over her mother's inherited property that her maternal uncle and cousins wanted to take over.

In the videos Zuha shared, few men can be seen forcefully entering the house as they make a mess inside the house quite violently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JusticeForZuhaMalik (@zuhamalikfc)

The TikTok star maintains that not only they destroyed their household items and threatened her family, they also tried to forcefully get the women's signatures on the property papers. Despite calling the police and screaming for help, no one came to the rescue and turned a blind eye to their plight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuha_Malik_Official (@zuha.zu)

As soon as the videos were posted, the news spread like wildfire on the internet and the hashtag #JusticeForZuhaMalik started trending.

Netizens also stepped forward as they condemned the injustice and explicitly highlighted that violation of privacy over any kind of bone of contention is unacceptable. Some demanded that legal action should be taken as soon as possible so that justice is served.

Zuha Malik has 56.4k follower on TikTok while she has 64k followers on her Instagram account.