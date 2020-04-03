Mahira Khan urges people to donate to PM’s coronavirus relief fund

KARACHI - The Prime Minister has set up a COVID-19 relief fund to help those in need. The Superstar Mahira Hafeez Khan announced that she'd be contributing to the fund to do her part as a responsible citizen of the country.

As Imran Khan rightly pointed out that countrymen who are popular celebrities have a responsibility to the nation that has given the name and acclaim. It's is hence only right that they extend support to their beloved Pakistan as a repayment.

Earlier this week, Mahira Khan took to Twitter and said:

I pledge to donate to @ImranKhanPTI COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

Anything in anyone’s capacity will make a difference. May we truly see relief for all. InshAllah. https://t.co/gNzVzQMhzL — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 1, 2020

Earlier, The Load Wedding starlet, Mehwish Hayat had also urged fellow Pakistanis to make generous donations in order to help the needy. She had earlier posted a video on her Twitter account asking people to donate for the doctors fighting this disease so they can be appropriately equipped to treat patients.

Stay home, stay safe!