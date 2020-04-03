Here's what PM Imran Khan has to say regarding Maria.B controversy

ISLAMABAD - Earlier in March 2020, Acclaimed fashion designer Maria B.’s husband Tahir Saeed was arrested, she appealed to PM Imran Khan. Tahir Saeed was arrested on charges of hiding a positive case of a COVID19 employee who was sent back to his village.

Maria B’s husband was released on bail within 24 hours, and the couple decided to thank the PM and his authorities for the prompt action. In a recent interaction with the PM, a journalist asked Imran Khan about the whole controversy to which he responded:

This is a new thing in Pakistan. People have no idea how to deal with corona because it’s not widespread in Pakistan yet. In Italy, people know about the precautions because they’re seeing their people die every day. Here there have been eight deaths in two weeks so people aren’t serious enough yet. You’re right about the negligence though. It is our job. I will keep trying to inform people about all this.

Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s ... 04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020 LAHORE - The famous Pakistani fashion designer Maria. B posted a video on her Facebook in which she explained the ...

Watch the video:

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.