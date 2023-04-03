Iman Aly speaks candidly about problems due to her disease

Iman Aly is a well-known actress and supermodel from Pakistan. She began her acting career with the movie Khuda Kay Liye and has since become one of the most successful and sought-after actresses in the country. Her talent and charm have earned her offers from big-budget movies in both Pakistan and India, including the blockbuster Raees, which she had to decline due to her illness.
The Bol actress is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour because of her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Apart from being a pretty face, Aly's blunt views mixed with a tinge of humour are pure entertainment.
Unfortunately, Aly has been battling Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic disease that can cause a range of symptoms, including fatigue, blurred vision, and numbness. Despite her condition, she has continued to work in the entertainment industry but has had to limit her projects due to her health.
During her appearance on the talk show "Hasna Mana Hai", Iman opened up about the challenges she faces due to her MS. She shared that she had experienced temporary blindness at one point and that she has been unable to use her hands properly for the past 1.5 years due to numbness.
She also revealed that she struggles with slurred speech, which has made it difficult for her to give interviews. She admitted that she sometimes forgets things while speaking, which can be a challenge during live interviews. Despite these challenges, Iman remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, admired for her talent, grace, and resilience.
On the work front, she was recently seen in Mah e Mir, Tich Button, Woh Tees Din, Bewafaiyan, Armaan, and Dil Deke Jayen Ge.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.