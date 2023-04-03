Search

Iman Aly speaks candidly about problems due to her disease

Maheen Khawaja 03:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2023
Source: Iman Aly (Instagram)

Iman Aly is a well-known actress and supermodel from Pakistan. She began her acting career with the movie Khuda Kay Liye and has since become one of the most successful and sought-after actresses in the country. Her talent and charm have earned her offers from big-budget movies in both Pakistan and India, including the blockbuster Raees, which she had to decline due to her illness.

The Bol actress is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour because of her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Apart from being a pretty face, Aly's blunt views mixed with a tinge of humour are pure entertainment.

Unfortunately, Aly has been battling Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic disease that can cause a range of symptoms, including fatigue, blurred vision, and numbness. Despite her condition, she has continued to work in the entertainment industry but has had to limit her projects due to her health.

During her appearance on the talk show "Hasna Mana Hai", Iman opened up about the challenges she faces due to her MS. She shared that she had experienced temporary blindness at one point and that she has been unable to use her hands properly for the past 1.5 years due to numbness.

She also revealed that she struggles with slurred speech, which has made it difficult for her to give interviews. She admitted that she sometimes forgets things while speaking, which can be a challenge during live interviews. Despite these challenges, Iman remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, admired for her talent, grace, and resilience.

On the work front, she was recently seen in Mah e Mir, Tich Button, Woh Tees Din, Bewafaiyan, Armaan, and Dil Deke Jayen Ge.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

