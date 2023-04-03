Trailer of 'Dadal' starring Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider is out now

The highly anticipated trailer of the film Dadal, featuring renowned Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn and talented actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, has finally been unveiled.

The movie's storyline is centred around Haya Baloch, a well-known and bold female boxer from the Lyari area of Karachi.

Hussyn will be portraying the role of 'Haya Baloch', while Mohsin Abbas Haider will play the character of a police officer in the film. The trailer offers a glimpse into the thrilling and action-packed world of boxing and crime, promising a nail-biting experience for the audience. Fans of both actors are eagerly looking forward to watching the film and witnessing their outstanding performances on the big screen.

Abu Aliha has directed an action-packed thriller film titled Dadal featuring popular actors Mohsin Abbas Haider and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles. The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Joining the star-studded cast are Shamoon Abbasi, Adnan Shah Tipu, and actress Myra Khan, promising an exciting cinematic experience for the viewers.