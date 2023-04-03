Trailer of 'Dadal' starring Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider is out now

The highly anticipated trailer of the film Dadal, featuring renowned Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn and talented actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, has finally been unveiled.
The movie's storyline is centred around Haya Baloch, a well-known and bold female boxer from the Lyari area of Karachi.
Hussyn will be portraying the role of 'Haya Baloch', while Mohsin Abbas Haider will play the character of a police officer in the film. The trailer offers a glimpse into the thrilling and action-packed world of boxing and crime, promising a nail-biting experience for the audience. Fans of both actors are eagerly looking forward to watching the film and witnessing their outstanding performances on the big screen.
Abu Aliha has directed an action-packed thriller film titled Dadal featuring popular actors Mohsin Abbas Haider and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles. The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Joining the star-studded cast are Shamoon Abbasi, Adnan Shah Tipu, and actress Myra Khan, promising an exciting cinematic experience for the viewers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
