Pm Shehbaz Orders Inquiry Into Reduction Of Private Hajj Quota

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the reduction in this year’s private Hajj quota, which has left thousands of Pakistanis unable to perform Hajj.

He has ordered an immediate inquiry and formed a three-member committee to determine responsibility within three days.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s failure to secure the private Hajj quota within the scheduled timeframe as per Saudi Arabia’s 2025 Hajj policy.

The inquiry committee will be chaired by the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, with the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Federal Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan as its members.

The committee has been directed to investigate why the Ministry of Religious Affairs failed to implement Saudi Arabia’s private Hajj policy on time and why timely communication with the Saudi Hajj Ministry was not ensured.

Due to this lapse, thousands of Pakistanis have been deprived of the opportunity to perform Hajj this year. The committee will submit its findings within three days, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs is required to fully cooperate.

A notification regarding the inquiry has been issued by the Cabinet Division.