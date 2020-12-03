Pakistan observes Youm-e-Dua tomorrow for protection against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced that the nation will observe Youm-e-Dua on Friday to pray to Almighty Allah for protection against Coronavirus pandemic.

He announced it after a meeting with Ulema in Islamabad on Thursday. He said a mixed strategy of prayers, precautionary measures, and taking care of the weak segment of the society will be followed in the second wave of COVID-19.

He recalled that Pakistan successfully controlled the pandemic in its first wave.

Alvi urged public to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures in order to control the pandemic.

He said Ulema have an important role for spreading awareness about precautionary measures. He said they have also agreed to play their effective role in this regard.

The President said Ulema have reaffirmed to the SOPs issued for mosques on April 17. He said the Ulema observed that politicians also need to demonstrate unity against the pandemic and postpone their public gatherings.