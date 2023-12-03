Search

Pakistan

Pakistan remains committed to eliminate societal barriers: President Alvi

Web Desk
09:57 AM | 3 Dec, 2023
Pakistan remains committed to eliminate societal barriers: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the government organizations and civil society to make special efforts for the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all spheres of life.

“We need to create an enabling and friendly environment for PWDs by providing them inclusive education, healthcare facilities, employment based on their skills and abilities, and implementing job quotas,” the president said in a message on the occasion of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, being observed on December 3.

The president said that they commemorated a day dedicated to honouring the inherent dignity and impactful contributions of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). The United Nations’ theme for this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, “United in Action to Rescue and Achieve the SDGs For, With, and By Persons with Disabilities,” advocated for dedicating ourselves to building an inclusive society,” he added.

On the day, they acknowledged the exceptional strength and unwavering resilience of persons with disabilities who had progressed in life despite their disability, he added. The president opined that almost 15% of the world’s population suffered from some form of disability.

“Unfortunately, 80% of this population lives in developing countries, including Pakistan, where the population of PWDs is estimated to be almost 12%, an alarming figure. Pakistan remains committed to its mission to eliminate societal barriers that obstruct their journey to success. Our goal is to facilitate them to achieve their utmost potential through equitable access to opportunities in life,” a press release of President Secretariat Press Wing quoted the president as saying.

Together, they aimed for progress, empowerment, and holistic support for persons with disabilities, he said adding “This entails providing education, training, rehabilitation, and access to information and communication technologies, meeting the demands of the contemporary world.”

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:27 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Polio cripples another life in Pakistan

09:53 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Pakistan urges developed nations to fulfill $100b commitment for ...

11:05 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Honda CD 70 2024 price in Pakistan December update

08:39 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Navy deploys PNS Tugril in Gulf of Aden to protect merchant ...

05:36 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Customs inspector arrested for dollar smuggling at Torkham

05:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Nestlé Pakistan contributes PKR 5 million to support hundreds of ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:27 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Polio cripples another life in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 3 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.15 287.95
Euro EUR 309.9 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4 360.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan; check out today gold rates in Pakistan - 3 December 2023  

The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: