Gold price drops by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price in the local market witnessed a decrease of Rs700 per tola to reach Rs124,300 per tola on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram also fell by Rs600 and it was traded at Rs106,567 today in the domestic market.

The drop in gold prices in the country comes as the value of rupee strengthened against US dollar following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval to disburse $1 billion to Pakistan under the loan programme.

The price of precious yellow metal in the international market dropped $6 per ounce to reach $1803 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.