Gold price drops by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Web Desk
07:47 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Gold price drops by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI – Gold price in the local market witnessed a decrease of Rs700 per tola to reach Rs124,300 per tola on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram also fell by Rs600 and it was traded at Rs106,567 today in the domestic market.

The drop in gold prices in the country comes as the value of rupee strengthened against US dollar following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval to disburse $1 billion to Pakistan under the loan programme.

The price of precious yellow metal in the international market dropped $6 per ounce to reach $1803 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

IMF approves $1billion loan tranche for Pakistan 10:22 AM | 3 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund's Executive Board has approved Islamabad’s request for a $1 ...

More From This Category
‘Raast’ – SBP launches Pakistan’s first ...
06:36 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
IMF approves $1billion loan tranche for Pakistan
10:22 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 February ...
08:03 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Gold price rebounds to Rs125,000 per tola
10:18 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for ...
01:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Sri Lanka to borrow US$200m from Pakistan
11:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi poses with majestic lions during her Dubai vacation
05:30 PM | 3 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr