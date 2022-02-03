Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 February 2022
Web Desk
08:03 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 February 2022
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,165 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,850 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,915.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Karachi PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Islamabad PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Peshawar PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Quetta PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Sialkot PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Attock PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Gujranwala PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Jehlum PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Multan PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Bahawalpur PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Gujrat PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Nawabshah PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Chakwal PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Hyderabad PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Nowshehra PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Sargodha PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Faisalabad PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505
Mirpur PKR 125,000 PKR 1,505

More From This Category
Gold price rebounds to Rs125,000 per tola
10:18 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 February ...
09:45 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 February ...
08:30 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 January 2021
08:44 AM | 31 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 2022
08:41 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 January 2022
08:39 AM | 29 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek into her birthday party
09:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr