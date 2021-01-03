Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-03- Updated 08:30 AM
08:55 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 03, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.7
|160.5
|Euro
|EUR
|193
|195.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|216
|219
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.5
|44.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.5
|43.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|120.5
|122.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|406.3
|408.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123
|125.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.5
|24.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.2
|25.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.65
|17.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|502
|504.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.95
|39.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|106.3
|107
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.55
|17.8
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|412
|414
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118
|119.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|181.63
|182.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.3
|5.4
