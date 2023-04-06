4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR – A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city of Peshawar and adjacent areas on Monday.

The Seismic Monitoring Center said the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 216 kilometers, with its epicenter lying in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Reports said tremors were also felt in Swat valley, adding that people came out of their houses out of fear.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far in the region.